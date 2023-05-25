Thai Airways and Bangchak Corp join forces to promote sustainable aviation fuel

Thai Airways International and Bangchak Corp have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the utilization of sustainable aviation fuel, in a landmark move towards achieving carbon neutrality in the aviation sector.

The agreement, announced on May 24, aims to encourage both domestic and international aviation industries to embrace sustainable practices, ultimately working towards the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.







According to Taviroj Songkumpol, the chief of Thai Airways International’s corporate strategy, the aviation sector currently accounts for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that is projected to rise as the sector recovers. Recognizing the urgent need for change, the partnership between Thai Airways International and Bangchak Corp will focus on sharing knowledge and experiences to effectively implement sustainable aviation fuel solutions.







Bangchak Corp, an energy company based in Thailand, has already laid out plans to convert its oil refineries into bio-refineries with the aim of producing biofuels. This transition will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in both the transport and aviation sectors. In line with these efforts, Bangchak Corp launched a successful campaign late last year, recycling used cooking oil to create jet fuel.







The collaboration between Thai Airways International and Bangchak Corp not only marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable aviation, but it also holds the potential to increase the value of recycled fuel. By reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation sector, the partnership aligns with global environmental goals and sets an example for other airlines and energy companies to follow suit. (NNT)















