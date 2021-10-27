Bangkok Erawan Shrine major attraction for foreign tourists after the reopening

People in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong area have expressed their belief that Thailand’s November 1 reopening to international travelers will benefit the economy, although they were concerned about potential COVID-19 infections.

Staff at Erawan Shrine in Pathum Wan district of Bangkok voiced their agreement with the ‘country reopening’ drive, but said they were somewhat concerned about how much Thailand would be able to handle COVID-19 infections after the reopening.







Disease control measures are implemented at Erawan Shrine, which now limits the number of worshippers on its grounds to 50. Temperature checks are implemented and visitors have to register on the Thai Chana platform. Performers in the shrine have all been vaccinated and were observing public health measures.



A cycle rickshaw driver said he preferred that the country open up to tourists whose spending will enable the economy to move. He expressed the belief that the government would be able to keep a lid on any spread of the coronavirus, as the arriving tourists will already have gone through a thorough screening.

People at and around the shrine were all in agreement that vaccination greatly helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)



























