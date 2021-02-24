Bangkok eases overcrowding at hospitals with telemedicine between doctors and patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced new services in BMA-run hospitals to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA was launching “The New Normal Health Service” to ease overcrowding, a factor that had led to the virus spreading among patients and health workers.







He said the new normal services were telemedicine to allow remote communication and diagnosis between doctors and patients, as well as blood testing at home and delivering prescription medicines at drug stores near patients’ homes or even with the help of postal couriers.

The governor added that the new normal service aims to add convenience for the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the handicapped to reduce physical contact and visits to overcrowded hospitals. (NNT)











