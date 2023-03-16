Bangkok drug bust stops 18 kg of heroin bound for Australia

A joint operation of Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) seized 18 kg of heroin, destined for Australia during an inspection at a private firm.

Secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Wichai Chaimongkol said about 18 kg of heroin was found in three parcels, containing weighing scales at a logistics company in Bangkok’s Wangtonglang district.

​According to the investigation, the parcels were transported from a border area in Nongkhai to Bangkok and were to be shipped to Australia.







Since October last year, the SITF operations have intercepted illegal drug shipments bound to Australia in three cases and seized 29.3 kg of crystal meth and 45 kg of heroin in total. The narcotics were hidded in auto parts, bakery equipment and para rubber made pillows.

The authorities will gather evidence to take legal action against those involving in sending the illegal drug and to seize their assets. Thai police will cooperate with Australian Federal Police for further investigation to find the receiver. (TNA)











































