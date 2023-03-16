TAT celebrates 63rd anniversary with series of activities 13-24 March

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is holding a series of activities from 13-24 March, 2023, to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of its founding, including a ceremony which took place on 15 March at the TAT Headquarters in Bangkok.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “To celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of the TAT, we have organised activities to demonstrate our intention to be a High Performance Organisation or HPO, and to help drive the tourism industry forward. We are moving towards a new dimension of more sustainable tourism, and accelerating the future of Thai tourism towards Digital Tourism.”







In the 15 March event at the TAT Headquarters, there were religious ceremonies to enhance the organisation’s prosperity, and a ceremony to present the Royal Insignia and give honorary certificates to TAT personnel. Joining the event were public and private sector partners who helped the TAT in donating 236,599 Baht to the Ramathibodi Foundation to help build the Ramathibodi Hospital Building and Yothi Medical Innovation District. The donation was received by Assistant Professor Supatra Leelaphiwat, Advisor.

A major part of the 63rd anniversary celebrations is the “TAT Tech Week” from 20-24 March, 2023, being held under the concept of ‘Future of Tourism: Digital as a game changer’. This includes a showcase of technology from partner agencies such as Bitkub, MetaversrXR, and TikTok, and discussions by experts in the technology industry and travel tech startup community in a forum on changes and adaptation in modern technology.









On 20 March there will be a discussion on digital as a game changer by Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development, along with representatives from Chiangmai Crypto Connext, Thailand Connect, and Altotech, as well as a discussion on the topic of ‘CHAT GPT: Is the advanced AI chatbot really able to answer the question?’

On 21 March there will be a discussion on Amazing Thailand, Amazing Bitkub Metaverse, on 22 March a discussion on “Central platform and data analysis”, and on 23 March a discussion on “How will metaverse technology change our lives?” by Metaverse XR, including the launch event of the Content creator project: Season 2.

Another activity to celebrate the 63rd year of the TAT include an exhibition under the name “Valuable Experience for 63 Years of TAT”, telling the story of the organisation’s achievements along its path to promoting the Thai tourism industry.







In line with Thailand’s direction towards more responsible and sustainable tourism, TAT personnel also joined a seminar on 14 March on the subject of “TAT Sustainability”. This includes how the TAT is developing the SDG – Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, introducing a STAR (Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating) system, and adding a new category of low carbon and sustainability in the Thailand Tourism Awards 2023 – to help drive the Thai tourism industry. (TAT)

























