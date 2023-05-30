Bangkok DMS hospitals prepared to receive additional COVID patients

Hospitals under the supervision of the Department of Medical Services (DMS) in Bangkok have confirmed that they still have sufficient capacity to accommodate more COVID-19 patients. DMS Director-General Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn confirmed that just over 22% of the beds in these hospitals are currently occupied.







During a recent meeting, Dr Thongchai emphasized that although there has been a surge in COVID infections following the start of the new school semester, most patients experience mild or no symptoms and can be treated at home. He noted, however, that there has been an increase in the number of patients with acute respiratory infections (ARI) seeking treatment at hospitals. In response, hospitals have implemented after-hours services and separate screening areas within emergency wards to cater to these patients while keeping them separate from others.







At present, hospitals under the Department of Medical Services are currently treating around 2,500 COVID-19 patients – an occupancy rate of 22.41%.

Dr Thongchai reassured the public that the department’s hospitals possess ample beds and medical supplies to accommodate more cases, as well as other patients requiring medical attention under normal circumstances.

Medical facilities under the Department of Medical Services include Lerdsin, Rajavithi, Nopparat Rajathanee and the Central Chest Institute of Thailand. (NNT)















