THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 deemed highly successful with 120 billion baht in trade value

The THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 food and beverage expo in Thailand has concluded, with some 130,000 visitors from Thailand and abroad having attended. The value of transactions pledged over 5 days of the highly successful expo was 120 billion baht.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said that throughout the event days from May 23 to 27, there were 131,039 visitors to the trade fair. This was a 58% rise over the previous iteration of the fair. The number of business visitors amounted to 78,764 persons – a 53% increase from the previous fair.







Retail sales at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 were open only on the final day of the expo when 52,275 members of the general public made their visit. This figure was a 66% increase from that of the previous iteration of THAIFEX.

According to the commerce minister, the value of transactions resulting from the fair was 120 billion baht – an 81.36% rise from the previous expo. Product categories that saw the highest trade values include the categories of food; fruit and vegetables; food technology, machinery, and equipment; tea and coffee; and food services such as food business knowledge and information service. Countries that placed the most orders were China, Thailand, the United States, Malaysia, and Japan, respectively.







Jurin said THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 will have a crucial effect in raising Thailand’s food export figures. Thailand is expected to make about 1.5 trillion baht from food exports this year, after having brought in 1.36 billion baht in 2022. (NNT)















