Bangkok considers mask-free rule

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to relax Covid-19 prevention measures, such as the removal of face masks, as soon as approval is given by public health and medical agencies.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that BMA officials will consult with public health and medical departments about easing the mask-wearing regulation and other Covid prevention measures. The possibility of extending the closing time for night entertainment venues as a measure to prevent overcrowding will also be discussed.







His response followed Phuket’s earlier decision to ease its outdoor mask-wearing regulations. However, Phuket authorities have rescinded that decision and will continue to reinforce the mandate on most activities for public safety.

The Bangkok governor assures that any decision will be based on medical facts and data to ensure the safety of people in Bangkok. (NNT)

































