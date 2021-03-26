Bangkok Chatuchak market opens 6 days a week, closed on Mondays

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) resolved to open the Chatuchak market six days a week to help vendors.



Walaya Watanarat, deputy permanent secretary for BMA, said COVID-19 heavily affected about 10,000 vendors at the market and Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang instructed the management of the market to issue measures to help them.







That led to the management’s resolution to open the market on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until 6pm and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until 10pm. The market is closed only on Mondays for cleaning, Mrs Walaya said.







The management also resolved to organize promotional events at Chatuchak market. There would be cactus and giftshop festivals to attract visitors, she said. (TNA)













