Bangkok Central Train Station undergoes final inspection before Jan 19 launch

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to ensure that Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station is ready for service on January 19.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the SRT and related agencies have been instructed to ensure that services at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station, operate smoothly during the launch. From the Central Terminal, 52 long-distance trains from the northern, southern, and northeastern routes will begin long-distance service on January 19.







The minister said that officials planned for these long-distance routes to be transferred from Hua Lamphong Station to the Grand Station to help alleviate traffic congestion in Bangkok. Commuters can also take the SRT Dark Red Line to and from Don Meuang International Airport, and public buses have been improved to accommodate commuters traveling from the station to destinations throughout the capital city.







The minister also added that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to launch the monthly joint-ticketing system for travelers, which is expected to be available this month. (NNT)























