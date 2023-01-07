Another Pattaya Indian restaurant damaged by fire in kitchen

A vent fire damaged the kitchen of an Indian restaurant in Pattaya.

Four fire trucks responded to the Jan. 5 blaze at the Honest Indian restaurant on Second Road. Only 20 minutes were needed to snuff out the fire. No one was hurt.

Employees said the restaurant was empty and workers actually were sitting outside when they heard an electrical pop and then saw the fire. The greasy vent over the stove appeared to be the source of the fire and took the most damage.







This is the second fire in an Indian restaurant kitchen in less than a month. On Dec 11, a fire erupted in the kitchen of the Maharaja Indian Restaurant & Bar on Soi Pattaya 13/4 when employees said they had tried to put out the fire with normal fire extinguishers, that proved useless for grease fires.

























