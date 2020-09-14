Bangkok buses maintain strict Covid-19 control measures

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has maintained requirement for city bus staff and passengers to wear masks on board the bus.







BMTA director Surachai Iamwachirasakul said in the wake of Covid-19 situation, the number of city bus passengers has dropped to 850,000 passengers per day on average on weekdays from about one million per day before the Covid-19.









The number of passengers on weekend was recorded at 600,000 persons per day. Although the Covid-19 situation has improved, some people are likely to reduce travel particularly on weekends, he added.

After the government eased social distancing rules, he said capacity limits for passengers have been increased.

However, the agency has maintained other health measures on public transport such as face coverings. Hand sanitizer gel has been provided on the buses and at the bus terminals. (TNA)











