Peter Lucas appointed as Managing Director of Habitat Hospitality

Bangkok, Thailand – Habitat Hospitality announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Lucas as its new Managing Director. Experienced in leading some of the top hospitality brands and business in Thailand and around the world, Mr. Lucas will oversee rapidly expanding Habitat Hospitality, a subsidiary of award-winning premium property-for-investment developer, Habitat Group.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Having previously held positions at Boutique Corporation and Destination Properties, and asset-managed properties for Accor, Starwood, Hilton and more, Mr. Lucas comes to Habitat Hospitality from Cross Hotels and Resorts where as CEO he led the company through a period of exponential growth.

Mr. Lucas brings his extensive industry knowledge, business acumen and experience of branded resort residences to Habitat Hospitality and will oversee current operations, new resort openings, and future additions to the company’s pipeline, as well as ensuring a healthy return-on-investment for investors.

“We’re excited to have Peter onboard and lead the Habitat Hospitality team,” said Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of Habitat Group. “His track record speaks for itself and having worked with Peter through our resort partnerships with Cross Hotels and Resorts in Thailand, we know he is the right man to lead Habitat Hospitality through its next phase of growth.”









With a strong presence on Thailand’s east coast, current Habitat Hospitality resorts include X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere and The Ville Jomtien Pool Villa, with resorts in the pipeline including Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, BluPhere Pattaya Managed By BW Premier Collection, Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya, and Ramada By Wyndham Mira North Pattaya.

Habitat Hospitality is a subsidiary of Habitat Group, a leading Thailand-based property developer that has won more than 40 awards in Thailand and overseas such as Best Boutique Developer and Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence at the Thailand Property Awards, and Entrepreneurship Award in the Property Development Industry category at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards.

For more information please visit www.habitathospitality.co.th











