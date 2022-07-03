Bangkok braces for isolated heavy rains throughout the week

By Pattaya Mail
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains warned in Bangkok, UthaiThani, SuphanBuri, PhraNakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and NakhonPrathom.

Weather Forecast for Bangkok and Central Part

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Bangkok, UthaiThani, SuphanBuri, PhraNakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and NakhonPrathom.Minimum temperature 23-27 °C.Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.



During 3 – 6 Jul, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains.

During 7 – 9 Jul, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Southwesterly wind 10-20 Km/hr. Minimum temperature 22-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C.

7 days Weather Forecast.

4 Weeks Weather Forecast.









