Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station probes vaccination queue selling scams

Ten users of a COVID-19 vaccine booking system at the Bang Sue Grand Station were found to illegally sell vaccine bookings to people.

Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station, said ten users of the booking system made inoculation appointments for an unusually high number of over 2,000 people on July 28 alone.







About 200 people who bought vaccination bookings from them were treated as witnesses in the case and they paid 400-1,200 baht both directly and indirectly for vaccination queues.

The wrongdoers committed the crime that carried a jail term of 3-10 years and any government officials who were involved in the wrongdoing would be prosecuted for malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, Dr Mingkwan said. (TNA)























