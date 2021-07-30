Compensation for employers and workers in Thailand’s dark red provinces

Thailand’s Ministry of Labor has clarified details of the compensation packages being offered during the tightened lockdown measures in 13 COVID-19 dark-red zone provinces, after people complained that they had been unfairly excluded from the scheme.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin explained that employers and workers insured under Article 33 of the Social Security Act are eligible for the compensation payments. Workers will get 2,500 baht, transferred into their PromptPay account, and employers will get 3,000 baht per employee, capped at 600,000 baht (200 employees). Meanwhile, those insured under articles 39 and 40 will get 5,000 baht in compensation.







The business types under the compensation scheme include construction, accommodation and food services, art and entertainment, logistics and storage, retail, vehicle repair, management, science and education, media and information.



Mr. Suchart said compensation depends on the category registered by companies, adding that the reason the government is not compensating workers in all businesses is that some enterprises, such as auto parts and processed seafood, have not been as severely affected by COVID-19. (NNT)

Thailand’s dark red zones – Bangkok and nearby provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City) and Ayutthaya – and four southern provinces – Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.























