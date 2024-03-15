Bangkok ‘Ban Tad Thong Road’ named one of 30 coolest streets in the world

In the opinion of the TimeOut global team of local experts, they’ve found the 30 coolest streets in the world, carefully selected to create a definitive ranking of the best avenues, thoroughfares, backstreets, and boulevards on the planet.

Bangkok’s ‘Ban Tad Thong Road’ has been named one of 30 coolest streets in the world, thanks to its cool street-style choice of street foods. It has also emerged as Bangkok’s most exciting new culinary attraction. Both sides of the 1.3-kilometer road and the lanes around it are lined with more food options than you could possibly imagine, ranging from long-standing khao tom establishments and up-and-coming sweet spots to fancy mala hotpots, all ready to feed hungry visitors who arrive in droves every night. Slowcombo, a new art space, and Find The Photobooth, an award-winning pub, have both recently relocated to the region. In April, the street will hold its inaugural Songkran Water Festival.







It’s all available near the National Stadium and down to Rama IV Road. A part of the Chulalongkorn Centenary Park goes along Ban Tad Thong. This natural space allows locals to bond with nature, while also functioning as a wetland, absorbing rainwater and preventing flooding.

Here are a few more of the top 30 cool streets in the world:

High Street, Melbourne

Hollywood Road, Hong Kong

Guatemala Street, Buenos Aires

Jalan Petaling, Kuala Lumpur

Rua da Boavista, Lisbon

Arnaldo Quintela, Rio de Janeiro

Chazawa-dori, Tokyo (PRD)































