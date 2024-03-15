‘37th Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet’ festival in Petchaburi March 14-23

THAILAND EVENT: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Petchaburi Office invites tourists to join the 37th “Phra Nakhon Khiri – Mueang Phet” Festival from 14-23 March 2024.

The festival will feature spectacular lighting, cultural performances, community product booths, and many other activities.

Highlight: Watch the amazing fireworks display at 9:00 PM. every night for 10 days.

The festival will take place at the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park and surrounding areas in Mueang District, Petchaburi Province. (TAT)































