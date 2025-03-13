Bangkok authorities target illegal daily condominium rentals in Sukhumvit-Asoke

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities have intensified enforcement against unauthorized daily condominium rentals in Bangkok, targeting four properties in the Sukhumvit-Asoke area.

Under the directive of Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the Department of Provincial Administration has taken further action against illegal short-term rentals following multiple complaints. The latest operation, led by Chaiwat Juntiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, resulted in legal proceedings against individuals renting out condo units on a daily basis without a hotel license.







The violations fall under the 2004 Hotel Act, carrying penalties of up to one year in prison, fines of up to 20,000 baht, and additional daily fines of up to 10,000 baht for continued offenses.

The crackdown follows a previous enforcement action on March 5th, when provincial officers raided and prosecuted individuals engaging in similar illegal rentals. After the operation, additional complaints were filed by the public through the Damrongtham Center, prompting further investigations. The illegal daily rental of condominium units has been a persistent issue, with many residents and property owners raising concerns about disturbances, security risks, and the impact on permanent residents.



Authorities emphasized that unlicensed short-term rentals disrupt public order and may pose safety risks to guests. Such operations bypass regulations that licensed hotels must follow, including fire safety standards, guest verification procedures, and tax compliance, creating an unfair competitive landscape. The government is urging the public to report any violations to the Damrongtham Center in Bangkok or provincial offices nationwide to facilitate prompt investigations and regulatory enforcement. (NNT)





























