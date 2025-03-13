Visa exemptions and expanded flight capacities drive influx of tourists from China, Russia, and India

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s economy is showing strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by a surge in international tourist arrivals and increased consumer spending.

Sasikan Watthanachun, Deputy Government Spokesperson, reported that from January 1st to March 9th, Thailand welcomed 7.6 million international tourists, generating approximately 375.04 billion baht in revenue. The top five source countries for tourists were China with 1.12 million visitors, Malaysia with more than 938,000, Russia with nearly 559,000, South Korea with 419,000, and India with 408,000.







In the first week of March alone, more than 638,800 foreign visitors arrived, and the number is expected to rise further.

Key factors driving the influx include Thailand’s presence at the ITB Berlin tourism trade fair, the launch of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, and government initiatives to boost travel confidence. Policies such as visa exemptions for several nationalities, including Malaysians and Chinese tourists, as well as the removal of a certain document requirement, have contributed to increased accessibility. Airlines are also expanding flight capacity to accommodate rising demand.



The tourism sector remains a critical driver of Thailand’s economic performance. With sustained growth in international arrivals, the country’s GDP for the first quarter of 2025 is projected to surpass 3.3 percent, exceeding the final quarter of 2024.

The government continues to focus on strengthening travel security and convenience, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier global destination. (NNT)























