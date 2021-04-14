Bangkok Arena transformed into 500-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has transformed the Bangkok Arena in Nong Chok district into a 500-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients as daily cases rise, with 194 new cases in Bangkok on Tuesday.







Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the field hospital will be named ‘Erawan Hospital 2’ and will open for public use on April 19 after installing various systems, including ventilation, CCTV cameras, garbage disposal and wastewater management.







He said the BMA has also prepared patient registration booths and waiting rooms for relatives, as well as improving the building’s security.



So far, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has established four field hospitals with a total capacity of 1,250 beds. Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital in Bang Khun Thian district has 500 beds, Rachapiphat Hospital in Thawee Watthana district has 200, the Erawan 1 Hospital at the 84th Anniversary Stadium in Bang Bon district has 305 beds, and the Erawan 2 Hospital has 350 beds. (NNT)











