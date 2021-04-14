Free Covid-19 tests for Thais under social security scheme

The Ministry of Labor will provide free Covid-19 tests to members of the social security scheme, covering members under Sections 33, 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the program will kick off on April 17 at Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai – Japan) in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, and those insured under the social security scheme, who are in risky groups, can receive Covid-19 tests for free.







He said this program was a joint initiative of the ministries of Labor and Interior to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok areas, especially among those who have just returned from a trip to their hometowns during the Songkran holidays.



The minister expects to provide testing to 300 people per hour, while the test results would be received within 24 to 48 hours. If anyone insured is found to be infected, they would be sent to hospitals under the social security scheme for free treatment. Currently there are 81 hospitals registered with the ministry, with total capacity of over 1,000 beds. (NNT)



















