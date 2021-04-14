All Covid-19 cases in Thailand must be treated in hospital to reduce fatalities and curb the spread

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has insisted that all COVID-19 cases, even asymptomatic ones, must be treated in hospital to cut down on fatalities and curb the spread of disease.







DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said every infected person needs to be closely monitored by a medical team because many asymptomatic cases were found to have pneumonia.







Statistically, many have seen their conditions worsen while in the hospital over the course of illness.



He added that people who are in close contact with the infected person, such as family members, have a 40 to 50% chance of getting infected and this risk rises to 100% when they are in constant close contact.











