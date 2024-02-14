Bangkok announces ‘Work From Home’ on Feb 15-16

Bangkok has announced Work From Home (WFH) on February 15-16, urging cooperation from both public and private sectors to escalate health protection measures against PM2.5 dust pollution.

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, declared that state agencies under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement WFH for two days and seek cooperation from a network of 151 entities (with 60,279 personnel).







However, schools under Bangkok’s jurisdiction will remain open as usual as they are designated Safe Zones with dust-free classrooms. Measures such as distributing masks and implementing guidelines to refrain from outdoor activities will be followed, subject to the discretion of local administrators.

According to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Center, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok on February 14 at 11:00 AM exceeded 75 micrograms per cubic meter, reaching the red zone, which poses health risks, in 20 districts. Additionally, there is an increasing trend, and LINE ALERT notifications have been issued.







Furthermore, the Pollution Control Department has predicted a worsening PM2.5 situation in Bangkok and its vicinity between February 14-17. The Meteorological Department forecasts weak air circulation in Bangkok and its vicinity from February 14-15, coupled with stagnant surface winds, resulting in an increase in dust concentration.

Wind directions during February 14-15 are expected to be northeasterly and easterly, with Bangkok being at the end of the wind path. Moreover, a significant number of hotspots were detected in Thailand’s central and northeastern regions (3,241 spots) and Cambodia (14,939 spots) between February 10-13.







In response, Ms. Wantanee Wattana, Bangkok’s City Clerk, has issued directives to relevant agencies to intensify efforts and implement measures outlined in the Bangkok Air Quality Improvement Plan for 2024:

Intensify monitoring and enforcement of emission standards for all types of vehicles in coordination with relevant agencies.

Coordinate with traffic police stations and traffic control centers to strictly enforce no-parking regulations on main and secondary roads.







Encourage work from home arrangements and minimize unnecessary driving, promoting engine shutdown when idle.

Promote public awareness to maintain and reduce private vehicle use.

Regulate industrial operations to comply with anti-air pollution standards.

Collaborate with businesses to conduct “Big Cleaning” at construction sites and cement plants and suspend all dust-generating construction activities.







Intensify inspections and controls to prevent open burning of all types of waste.

Increase the frequency of road cleaning, tree and leaf washing, and continuous cleaning of bus stop signs.

Disseminate information and provide guidance on PM2.5 health protection measures to the public through the AIRBKK application and website, and notify citizens to monitor PM2.5 levels through the Traffy Fondue application.







Deploy mobile health service units and air pollution clinics to care for public health.

Implement stringent measures to reduce PM2.5 dust pollution in schools and minimize health impacts on students.

These measures aim to mitigate the health risks associated with PM2.5 dust pollution and ensure the well-being of Bangkok residents. (TNA)































