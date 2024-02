PM2.5 in Bangkok hit red levels, posing health risks

On Wednesday morning (Feb 14), PM2.5 levels in Bangkok have surged, with several districts hitting red levels, posing health risks. According to the Bangkok Air Quality Data Center’s report on PM2.5 dust levels at 7:00 AM, the top 5 areas are as follows:

1.Nong Khaem District: 80.9 micrograms per cubic meter

2.Khlong Sam Wa District: 78.6 micrograms per cubic meter

3.Thonburi District: 78.4 micrograms per cubic meter

4.Bang Bon District: 76.4 micrograms per cubic meter

5.Bueng Kum District: 76.2 micrograms per cubic meter

The average PM2.5 level for Bangkok stands at 67.6 micrograms per cubic meter.

Citizens are advised to wear masks to protect against PM2.5 every time they go outside and limit outdoor activities or strenuous exercises. – 819 (TNA)