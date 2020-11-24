Bangkok and upper Thailand warned of rain and a temperature drop

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has announced that the lower northern region, lower northeastern region, lower central region, and the eastern region will face thundershowers and strong winds followed by lower temperatures. Bangkok and nearby provinces will see 60% rain and gusty winds.







Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast that in the next 24 hours, the weather will be affected by a high-pressure system over lower China, and northern Vietnam, while the South China Sea will have an effect over the northeastern region of Thailand tonight.

At the same time, an easterly wind will bring humid conditions from the South China Sea into the lower Northeastern, the Eastern, the lower Central, and lower Northern regions, with these areas also being hit by thundershowers, gusts, and lower temperatures.





In the lower southern region, the northeast monsoon is becoming stronger, people in the lower southern region should expect heavy rain.

As for Bangkok and its vicinity, 60 percent of the area will experience heavy rain and gusty winds.

The lowest temperature will be 24-25 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature will be 33-37 degrees Celsius. (NNT)











