Thai anti-government rally to assemble at Crown Property Bureau in Bangkok Nov 25

Ten companies of police were mobilized to cope with an anti-government rally planned at the Crown Property Bureau on Nov 25.







Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that nine companies of policemen and one company of policewomen were prepared to protect the Crown Property Bureau, the venue of a future rally planned by Khana Ratsadorn (People’s Group).

The area was sensitive because it was close to a royal palace and important places including Government House, he said.

Police were considering if they would seal off the 150-meter radius of the Crown Property Bureau. Local roads would be closed only when it might be deemed necessary, the deputy commissioner said.

Barbed wire has been installed on the walls of the Crown Property Bureau on Phitsanulok Road. Signs reading the boundary of a royal compound were erected on Phitsanulok Road and adjacent Luk Luang Road. (TNA)











