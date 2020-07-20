Bangkok and Rayong in East Thailand clear of COVID-19

Tests for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have covered 5,206 people in Rayong province and 364 people in Bangkok and all of them tested negative.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said that tested were the people who were at the same places and times with an Egyptian soldier and a Sudanese girl in Rayong and Bangkok. The foreigners were confirmed COVID-19 cases.







From July 14 to 16, 3,832 people were tested in Rayong and 364 people were tested in Bangkok. All of them tested negative for the disease.

On July 17, 1,374 more people were tested in Rayong. Results were already known for 104 of them and everyone tested negative. (TNA)











