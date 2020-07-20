Pattaya tourism businesses awarded ‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certificates

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently presented the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health (SHA) certificate to more than 211 tourism businesses in Chonburi province.







The presentation of the Amazing Thailand SHA logo was held as part of a meeting to discuss tourism promotions of Chonburi in the ‘new normal’ reality, following the effective nationwide effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Attending the meeting were officials and figures from TAT, Pattaya City, Chonburi Public Health Office, Chonburi Tourism Council, and many other tourism-related associations and entrepreneurs.







The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence among international and domestic tourists.

Being awarded with the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate means that the tourism businesses or services have undergone a strict inspection and passed the SHA’s basic standards of hygiene, health and cleanliness in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

(tatnews.org)












