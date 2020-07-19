Naked swimmer keeping Bangsaen Beach police busy

Bangsaen police have their hands full these days with a local man who continues to strip naked for a swim at the beach.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Twice over the past week officers have been called to the beachfront to corral Tanlom resident “Samran”, who goes for a dip in the ocean every day but often thinks its “clothing optional”.

On July 17 he was spotted strolling “au natural” through the Bangsaen Circle and on to the beach again. This came five days after police had to force him to put his pants back on after parents at the beach with small children complained.

Sansuk municipal police officer Pornsiri Thongwichien said Samran isn’t homeless and lives in a house nearby, but he’s a bit senile. He goes for a swim every day, but sometimes carries, instead of wears, his shorts, putting them on only after he gets out of the water so that they’re dry.

He’s been spotted shouting at the waves and even taking off his swim trunks to let them dry in the sun after playing in the water.

Pornsiri said police just have to stay on him, because the sight of a naked old man shouting at the sea isn’t conducive to tourism.















