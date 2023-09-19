World Heritage Committee to decide global status of Si Thep Historical Park, Phetchabun

The 45th extended session of the World Heritage Committee is currently underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A key point of interest for Thailand is whether Si Thep Historical Park will earn a coveted spot on UNESCO’s list of world cultural heritage sites.

The Thai delegation, well-prepared, said they were confident about addressing any concerns the committee might have. Piroon Saiyasitpanich, the Secretary-General of the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, revealed that the ongoing meeting, which concludes on September 20th, will review the candidacy of Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun province. If approved, it will become Thailand’s fourth ’cultural’ heritage site.







Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment — who is leading the delegation — expects favorable outcomes as all required documentation has been submitted.

Should Si Thep Historical Park, a hidden gem with a history spanning over 1,700 years, secure World Heritage status, it will become Thailand’s seventh to be recognized by UNESCO. The acclaim will elevate the park’s reputation as a significant educational and tourist destination, garnering international recognition. (NNT)













