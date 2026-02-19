Queen Suthida arrives in Italy for Milan 2026 Winter Olympics, backs global women’s ice hockey

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived in Italy to attend the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, landing at Milan Malpensa International Airport on February 18. She was greeted by members of the diplomatic corps and senior Italian officials.







The visit follows an invitation from the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation for Her Majesty to observe the ice hockey medal-round competitions during the Games. She is scheduled to attend selected events as part of the Olympic program in Milan.

In addition, Her Majesty the Queen is undertaking duties in her capacity as the IIHF Ambassador for Women’s Ice Hockey, supporting the continued growth and international development of the sport. (NNT)



































