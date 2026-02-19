State media reviews high-value radio hub in Khon Kaen to strengthen northeast broadcasting

KHON KAEN, Thailand – Public Relations Department (PRD) Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem has traveled to Khon Kaen province to inspect operations at the AM 648 KHz transmission station in Samran subdistrict. The facility operates as a key broadcasting point for public information across the Northeast.







The visit included a review of technical operations and an assessment of land use at the station, which is located on a high-value site along Mittraphap Road. Discussions addressed ways to optimize the property’s use to support broadcasting operations, improve the surrounding environment, and ensure compliance with government regulations.

The visit provided the PRD chief with a broader review of communication infrastructure and land use, intended to enhance broadcast capabilities while ensuring state property is utilized effectively and in the public interest. (NNT)



































