Authorities to dismantle illegal resorts on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

Three illegally built resorts on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun province are set to be demolished under orders from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has instructed his adviser Yuthapol Angkinan and relevant agencies to take action against these resorts located near Pha Hua Sing, which is part of Khao Kho National Park. The order follows an investigation that found the construction to be violating Section 4 of the Forest Act of 1941 and Watershed Area 1A, the term used to identify a forest conservation zone.







Officials have confirmed no construction permit has been granted within the area, adding that the location is not part of the destined zone for agricultural land reform, where construction work may be permitted.

Varawut stated that authorities will dismantle construction at these locations and expand their investigation to uncover anyone involved in this illegal conduct. A guideline will also be sent to relevant agencies in order for them to implement measures to prevent encroachment in the area. (NNT)

















