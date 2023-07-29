Thai youths excel at ASEAN Skills Competition in Singapore

The 13th ASEAN Skills Competition (WorldSkills ASEAN Singapore 2023) witnessed a dazzling display of talent from Thai youths, who secured an impressive tally of medals and accolades. The competition, held from July 23rd to 25th, saw young participants from Thailand shine in various skill categories, making their nation proud.

Out of the 12 different skill categories, the Thai delegation stood out with their exceptional performances, earning a total of three silver medals, three bronze medals, and nine Medallions for Excellence. The silver medals were triumphantly won in the hairdressing, food, and beverage service, and mobile robotics team categories.







The Thai youths further demonstrated their expertise by achieving three bronze medals in the cooking, refrigeration, air conditioning technology, and mechatronics team categories. In recognition of their skills and dedication, nine Medallions for Excellence were awarded to participants in categories such as mechanical engineering CAD, cooking, refrigeration, and air conditioning technology.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin expressed his pride in the accomplishments of the Thai participants, highlighting that the invaluable experience gained by all competitors would significantly contribute to their future studies and careers.







A grand reception was held on July 28, 2023, at Suvarnabhumi Airport to welcome back the victorious Thai youths, who won a total of 15 medals in the competition. Department of Skill Development Director-General Bubpha Rueangsud and the Ministry of Labor’s executive team greeted the 24 Thai youths and the panel of experts who served as committee members in the competition.

As a testament to their success, the Thai youths will have the opportunity to represent their nation in the 2nd Asian Skills Competition in the United Arab Emirates from November 24 to December 1, 2566, and the 47th WorldSkills Competition in the Republic of France from September 10 to 15, 2567.







On July 29, the Department of Skill Development held a ceremony to honor the recipients who achieved medal wins in the competition. Silver medalists were awarded 75,000 baht, bronze medalists received 40,000 baht, and those who received excellent skill awards were presented with consolation prizes of 20,000 baht. Additionally, participants who did not secure medals were granted scholarship funds of 10,000 baht each as a token of recognition for their efforts and participation. (NNT)

















