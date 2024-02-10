Australian Governor-General and spouse to visit Thailand Feb 13-17

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Governor-General of Australia, David John Hurley, along with his spouse, will make an official visit to Thailand from February 13 to 17.

The upcoming trip, the first since Hurley began his term, is aimed at reinforcing the strong ties between Australia and Thailand through several key activities. These include an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen, which highlights the deep and personal history between the two countries.







The agenda for Hurley’s visit is comprehensive, covering areas of mutual interest such as economic growth, cultural cooperation, and collaborative initiatives on climate change adaptation. A significant part of the visit will be dedicated to touring the Doi Tung Development Project and the Mekong-Australia Partnership’s climate resilience initiative in Chiang Rai, illustrating the shared commitment to sustainable progress and tackling environmental issues.







During this period, the role of Administrator of the Government of Australia will be temporarily assumed by Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, to ensure the continuity of governance while Hurley is abroad. This visit underscores the ongoing partnership and shared objectives between Thailand and Australia. (NNT)































