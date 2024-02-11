Man tortured by ring’s iron grip around his lord

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya rescue unit swiftly responded to a distress call from a local hospital on February 9, coming to the aid of a Thai man facing a delicate situation. The man, identified only as Man, aged 38, sought urgent assistance in removing an aluminium penis ring that had become firmly lodged at the base of his genitals.







Hospital staff unsuccessfully attempted to remove the ring before reaching out to the experienced rescue team for intervention. Man, a general labourer, was found with the aluminium ring, measuring approximately 4-5 centimetres in diameter, causing discomfort and visible swelling in the genital area. With efficiency and precision, the rescue team deployed a ring cutter, successfully freeing Man from the uncomfortable predicament within 20 minutes.







Man disclosed that he had been influenced by a social media clip suggesting that wearing a penis ring could enhance endurance. Intrigued by the idea, he purchased an aluminium ring online and attempted to use it. However, his experimentation led to unintended consequences as he found himself unable to remove the ring, causing increasing discomfort and swelling. Initially hesitant to seek medical attention due to embarrassment, Man’s discomfort escalated, prompting him to finally seek assistance from the hospital.































