Thailand plans activities to commemorate 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama X

The government is set to organize several activities to commemorate the 6th cycle or the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th on July 28th, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated that the government-planned ceremonies include various religious events, oath-taking ceremonies, candle vigil events, and a mass ordination event, among others, including the creation of a commemorative coin. In addition, commemorative pins have been created for the occasion to be sold to the public for adornment and as a keepsake.







Furthermore, the government invites every agency to set up tables for the installation of His Majesty’s royal portrait to express their loyalty.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, said that the public relations committee for the event is publicizing these activities throughout the year via television and radio broadcasts, as well as on social media.







Additionally, royal biographies, royal projects, and His Majesty’s benevolence witnessed through various aspects will be presented in the form of tribute scoops broadcasted throughout 2024. (NNT)































