Australia postpones reopening date to December 15

A new lineage of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been detected in Australia.

The Health Ministry of Queensland reported that officials discovered the new strain in one of two travelers who tested positive with the Omicron coronavirus variant. The patient, who recently arrived from South Africa, was found to carry an Omicron variant with slightly different genetic markers from the original strain. The new lineage was called “Omicron-like” following research conducted by international experts.

Australia has so far detected at least 9 Omicron variant cases, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved the country's reopening date from December 1st to December 15th. (NNT)




























