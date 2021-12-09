Four main measures for reopening Thailand

The Department of Disease Control has introduced four main measures — “V-U-C-A” — for reopening Thailand.

"V" is the vaccine; the department has encouraged the public to be fully vaccinated to reduce the chance of severe symptoms if they get infected with COVID-19.







“U” is Universal Prevention; this measure will help prevent the public from getting infected with the disease.

"C" is COVID-Free Setting; this measure includes the guidelines that will help establishments to provide safe service to the public by fully vaccinating all employees and testing with an Antigen test kit every week.



“A” is an Antigen test kit, or ATK; the public can have a prompt test with ATK if they have had close contact with infected persons or if they have respiratory symptoms.

Source: The Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health (NNT)



























