Asia Media Summit 2026 opens in Maldives with focus on AI and digital media

MALDIVES – The 21st Asia Media Summit 2026 has kicked off at Villa Nautica in the Maldives under the theme “Maldives 2.0 – From Tradition to Tech,” with regional discussions focusing on the future of media in an increasingly digital world.

Attendees to the summit, including media executives, policymakers, broadcasters, and technology specialists from across the Asia-Pacific region, exchange views on broadcasting, digital transformation, and emerging communication technologies. The event is hosted by Public Service Media Maldives and organized by the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development.







The opening ceremony was attended by Maldives Minister of Homeland Security, Labor and Technology Ali Ihusaan, PSM Maldives Managing Director Ahmed Shakeeb, AIBD Chief Executive Officer Philomena Gnanapragasam, Bank of Maldives representative Mohamed Shareef, and PSM Maldives Chairperson Aminath Namza.

Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department (PRD) Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem also joined the opening session in her capacity as president of the AIBD General Conference. Discussions during the summit included the growing role of artificial intelligence and technological innovation in media development, broadcasting, and communication services across the region. (NNT)

















































