Ashton Asok buyers entitled to refunds

The Foundation for Consumers has affirmed the entitlement of buyers for the Ashton Asok condominium project to receive refunds following the Supreme Administrative Court ruling ordering the revocation of the project’s construction permit.

The court deemed the construction project, overseen by a subsidiary of property firm Ananda Development, as having incorporated illegal modifications of the building in question. Around 700 buyers have been impacted by previous developments as well as the most recent court ruling, with the Foundation for Consumers saying buyers are entitled to refunds plus interest.







Naruemon Mekborisut, a deputy director at the Foundation for Consumers, said state agencies did not perform in accordance with their duties. She added that this allowed the property developer to proceed with an illegal project, ultimately ending with the court revoking its permit and consumers suffering the consequences.

Naruemon noted that the businesses responsible must first return the money received for the condo units to all buyers with interest. She also said her foundation viewed the property developer filing complaints with agencies that approved the construction as a separate matter unrelated to reimbursing consumers.







Naruemon urged consumers to thoroughly review relevant details before purchasing a condominium, including information on the companies responsible for sales and construction, along with the process of permits authorization. This would help avert pitfalls of condos ultimately not being delivered, a property project not receiving a construction license, or a development project facing demolition due to legal issues.







Chaloemphong Klapdi, head of a lawyers’ center for consumer protection, said the business operator was in breach of the agreement as consumers had already purchased the units but were unable to reside in them. Consumers, therefore, have the right to revoke the agreement and request a full refund with interest.

Chaloemphong said the Foundation for Consumers stands ready to aid buyers in filing legal suits against the project owner. Consumers impacted by the Ashton condo affair can file their complaint to the Foundation for Consumers by emailing [email protected]. (NNT)

















