NARIT and TAT collaborate to promote astronomical tourism

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have joined hands to promote “astronomical tourism” by designating 18 stargazing locations as dark sky reserves. Under the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand Season 2 project, these locations offer pristine night skies untouched by artificial light, making them ideal for stargazing and photography.







This year, 26 locations across Thailand were considered for endorsement as dark sky reserves, with only 18 meeting the stringent criteria. Among them were five national parks comprising Mae Wong National Park in Kamphaeng Phet, Ta Phraya National Park in Sa Kaeo, Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Nan National Park in Nan, and Namtok Pha Luang Forest Park in Ubon Ratchathani.

Additionally, 13 properties included Khon Kaen Zoo, Mela Garden Retreat Cottage Resort in Saraburi, Khirimala Eco Camp in Ratchaburi, Saengsuk Farm in Rayong, Rai Khao Noi Sawana in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ao Toh Li Viewpoint in Phangnga.







Chiang Mai meanwhile boasted seven properties consisting of Ton Khao Hom Ban Aom Doi (Chill Chiang Dao), Villa De View Chiang Dao, Chiang Dao Farm Stay, Ban Suan Pa Pong Doi, the Teak Resort, Putoh Chiang Dao, and the Summit Green Valley Chiangmai Country Club.

The collaboration between TAT and Narit began in 2020 with the aim of boosting dark sky tourism while raising awareness about light pollution and the importance of preserving quiet and dark skies. Over the past three years, Narit has organized more than 150 astronomical activities and attracted over 100,000 stargazers. (NNT)





















