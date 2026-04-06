Anutin Says Bhumjaithai’s growth driven by people, vows unity and confidence in tackling energy crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, said the party’s continued growth is rooted in public support, emphasizing internal unity and trust as key strengths while expressing confidence in the government’s ability to navigate emerging energy challenges.

Speaking after a merit-making ceremony marking the party’s 18th anniversary, Anutin said Bhumjaithai has steadily expanded through multiple elections, particularly in its most recent performance. He noted that the party is now evolving its working structure to accommodate a growing number of younger members, with a focus on passing on experience and responsibilities to the next generation.

He stressed that the party’s guiding principle remains putting the public first, adding that its growth has not come from within alone but from the trust of the people. Internal cohesion, he said, is built on mutual confidence among party members, allowing them to carry out their duties effectively as long as they remain within legal and ethical boundaries.

Referring to the party’s slogan, “Say it, do it,” Anutin said it reflects a commitment to delivering on promises and maintaining public trust.







On political ambitions, Anutin dismissed the idea of forming a single-party government, instead advocating for cooperation. He said national progress is best achieved through unity rather than division, warning that going it alone could lead to instability.

Addressing ongoing challenges, particularly energy-related concerns, Anutin expressed confidence in the government’s ability to respond effectively. He pointed to past experience, including the handling of the COVID-19 crisis, as evidence of the party’s capability to manage national emergencies.

“As a government, we must resolve every crisis for the people,” he said. (TNA)





































