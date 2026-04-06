International Trade Promotion Dept. seals 165 million baht in Nairobi tech deals as Thailand pushes global expansion

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, organized a business matching event in Nairobi for Thai and Kenyan software and digital service providers, generating over 165 million baht in trade on the first day.

DITP Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij stated that the mission supports Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun’s strategy to expand opportunities for Thai service sectors and SMEs amid global economic volatility.





Fourteen Thai software and service companies participated, meeting with over 73 Kenyan firms. The strong turnout highlights Kenya’s demand for Thai digital technologies, especially hotel management systems, AI-driven marketing platforms, and smart waste management solutions.

During the visit, the Director-General met with Kenya’s ICT Minister William Kabogo Gitau and Kenyan Ambassador to Thailand Lucy Kiruthu to discuss cooperation in IT, hospitality, agricultural trade, and renewable energy. Kenyan officials invited Thai investors to explore opportunities in the country’s expanding digital infrastructure, particularly in developing data centers to support Africa’s growing tech hub.

Thai businesses interested in opportunities in Africa can contact DITP at the 1169 hotline or visit www.ditp.go.th. (NNT)





































