Thai PM pledges swift action as oil supply risks rise and energy pressures mount

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured the public that the newly formed government will move quickly to address mounting economic and energy challenges, vowing to restore quality of life for citizens as global uncertainties intensify.

In a Facebook post on April 6, the prime minister highlighted escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that the conflict has expanded to include attacks on critical infrastructure and oil refineries—raising the risk of a global energy crisis. He noted that the situation is likely to worsen and could take considerable time to resolve, with far-reaching consequences for many countries.

Thailand, which relies heavily on imported crude oil, faces particular vulnerability. While the country maintains relatively high oil reserves compared to others, securing supply in a tightening global market could become increasingly difficult.

To mitigate the impact, the government is urging both the public and private sectors to adopt energy-saving measures. The Cabinet has already approved work-from-home policies for civil servants as part of broader efforts to reduce fuel consumption. Citizens are also being encouraged to limit private vehicle use, shift to public transport, adopt carpooling, and use electricity more efficiently.





The announcement comes as the new Cabinet prepares to be formally sworn in, enabling the government to operate at full capacity. The prime minister reaffirmed that urgent measures are being developed and will be introduced soon to ease the burden on the public.

“The new government will accelerate solutions and remove obstacles to restore better living conditions for the people as quickly as possible,” he said. (TNA)































