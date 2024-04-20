ASEAN calls for immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed grave concern over the intensification of conflicts in Myanmar, particularly in areas such as Myawaddy in Kayin State and Rakhine State. The violence has led to the displacement of civilians, prompting a call from ASEAN for an immediate end to hostilities and restraint from all parties involved.







In a recent statement, ASEAN member states emphasized the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and taking decisive actions to alleviate tensions and protect all civilians, including foreign nationals and citizens of ASEAN countries. The regional bloc also underscored the urgent need for safe conditions to facilitate the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected in Myanmar without bias.

ASEAN highlighted the efforts of the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) and praised Thailand’s cross-border humanitarian initiative. These efforts are consistent with the Five-Point Consensus, which ASEAN continues to uphold as a framework for resolving the crisis in Myanmar. The statement called for increased support for humanitarian discussions aimed at addressing the consequences of the ongoing conflict and promoting an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable political resolution.









The association reiterated its dedication to assisting Myanmar in achieving peace, security, and stability in the region through comprehensive and swift implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

ASEAN also affirmed its support for the 2024 ASEAN Chair and its Special Envoy on Myanmar, stressing the importance of continued engagement with all Myanmar stakeholders. The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the belief that a peaceful and unified Myanmar serves the best interest of ASEAN and its member states. (NNT)





































