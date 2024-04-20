Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to UN Resident Coordinator to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a farewell call by Ms. Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator to Thailand, on the completion of duty in Thailand on 19 April 2024.

The VFM and UNRC discussed cooperation among the UN Country Team, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant sectors in driving forward sustainable development and SDG attainment in Thailand. Both sides also exchanged views on ways to strengthen UN-ASEAN partnership to address regional and global challenges. (MFA)
























































