As cold weather front from China weakens, Bangkok air quality worsens

People living in Bangkok and its peripherals have been warned of an increase in PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere from this Thursday (14th Jan), as the cold weather front from China weakens.







Atthaphol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said that the weakening of the front will slow air circulation, causing airborne dust particles to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, especially on Friday.

He urged motorists not keep the engines of their cars running while parked and farmers not to burn agricultural waste in open fields, while everyone should reduce outdoor activity. (NNT)















