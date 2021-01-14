Regulations to renew Thai driving licenses eased to safeguard applicants from COVID-19

Those who need to renew their driver’s license will not be required to undergo written or driving tests for now to curb COVID-19 from spreading.







The Department of Land Transport announced that the tests have been cancelled for the holder of a license that has expired more than a year ago but not exceeding 3 years to the dates between January 4 and March 31, 2021, and the holder of a license that has expired for more than 3 years to the dates between January 4 and March 31, 2021.

The department has informed the Royal Thai Police that holders of expired licenses can still use these for identification when required by police until March 31. (NNT)















